HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Police is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest wanted in connection to the theft of a van.
According to police, officers responded to the 8800 block of Staples Mill Road at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 for a report of a stolen van. The van was found days later in the same area from which it was stolen.
A security camera inside of the van captured the van being stolen and a person driving it. Henrico Police are looking for the person seen driving the van in the video, which can be seen here.
Anyone who recognizes the person pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Valentine of Henrico Police at 804-501-5248.