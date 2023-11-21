HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Police is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest wanted in connection to the theft of a van.

According to police, officers responded to the 8800 block of Staples Mill Road at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 for a report of a stolen van. The van was found days later in the same area from which it was stolen.

A security camera inside of the van captured the van being stolen and a person driving it. Henrico Police are looking for the person seen driving the van in the video, which can be seen here.

Photo: Henrico Police

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Valentine of Henrico Police at 804-501-5248.