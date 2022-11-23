HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspects of a robbery that took place in the Short Pump area.

According to police, at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, officers responded to a convenience store on the 11400 block of West Broad Street for a report of a robbery.

Photo: Henrico Police Photo: Henrico Police Photo: Henrico Police

It was determined that a man and woman walked into the store and took cash from the clerk. The man displayed a gun and the two ran away from the store.

The two suspects were captured by security cameras during the robbery, anyone who recognizes them or has information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.