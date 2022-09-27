HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help finding a car they say was stolen in early September.

According to police, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 8. The owner of the car, a Nissan Altima, said it had been stolen the week prior on the 700 block of Copper Creek Lane in the western part of the County.

A week earlier, on Thursday, Sept. 1, the stolen Nissan was spotted on a trailer being towed by an older model Ford truck.

Anyone who believes they may have seen the stolen car, truck or trailer seen in these photos is asked to call Det. Valentine of Henrico Police at 804-501-5248.