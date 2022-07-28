HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery in Henrico on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. on July 28, officers responded to the scene of a reported armed robbery in the 7500 block of Staples Mill Road.

According to police, an employee of the business located at the scene told officers that the suspect, identified only as an adult male, ordered food and, while paying, took out a knife and pointed it at the employee before proceeding to steal cash from the register.

The suspect then ran away and got into a green 2000s Honda Accord sporting tinted windows, police said.

Police said the suspect is a Black male between the ages of 40 to 50 years old, stands about 5-feet 8-inches to 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

No injuries were reported in connected to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.