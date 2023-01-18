HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers are currently canvasing an area in western Henrico for a wanted suspect who has escaped police.

Henrico Police Department officers are currently in the area of the Hungary Springs Road, Parham Road and Staples Mill Road corridors to search for a suspect who escaped police custody.

The suspect is described as an adult Black male around 25 years old, with a thin mustache and short beard. He is wearing a green puffer jacket with a black patch on the chest, dark pants and yellow shoes.

This suspect is wanted on outstanding warrants.

If you see a person fitting this description, call Henrico Police immediately at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.