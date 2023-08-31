HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Police is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say robbed a business in western Henrico County.

According to police, at around 12:06 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, officers responded to a business on the 1500 block of North Parham Road for a report of a robbery that had just taken place.

Police determined that the suspect, described as a white man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, mask and sunglasses, walked into the business, said he had a gun and demanded money. The suspect then left the store with cash.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, who is pictured, or has information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.