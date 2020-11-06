Henrico Police looking into ‘suspicious activity’ reports from two local stores

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two women reported to Henrico police that they were being followed and stared at suspiciously at two separate grocery stores.

According to police, this happened on Tuesday, October 27 at two local grocery stores. Based on the photos, 8News was able to identify the first store as a Publix location.

Police said the first incident happened on the 9000 block of W. Broad Street. A woman reported that a man was staring at her and acting suspiciously.

Management of the grocery store worked closely with police to review camera footage to see the man following the woman into an aisle. After a brief encounter, the male immediately exits the store and walks to a black Chevrolet Impala.

About 45 minutes after the encounter, Henrico Police received another report of an unknown male acting suspiciously in the 1100 block of Patterson Avenue at another local store.

Another female reported being followed around the store and the man acting suspiciously.

Video footage shows the man arriving in what’s being described as a black Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows–both incidents are believed to be related.

Management of the stores along with the women are working closely with police in order to catch the person of interest.

Henrico Police is asking the public for help in identifying the man involved in these two incidents. Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information.

