HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, the robbery took place around 10 p.m. on Sept. 28. The suspect is described as a Black man wearing black track pants with a white stripe going down the side, a black long-sleeve t-shirt, black Nike sneakers and a black balaclava.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police ta 804-501-5000.