HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have made an arrest in connection to the suspected homicide of a Henrico man earlier this week.

Henrico Police responded to a home on the 8100 block of Langley Drive in the Glen Allen area for the death of a person on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 12:42 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 46-year-old Andre Leonard Malmberg of Henrico, dead inside the home with apparent stab wounds.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, a warrant for second degree murder was obtained for 47-year-old Jermaine Lee Branch of Henrico in connection to Malmberg’s death. According to police, Malmberg and Branch knew each other.

Police found Branch in a Richmond home and he was taken into custody with the help of Richmond Police. He was later taken to Henrico County.

Henrico Police is still working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause and manner of death.

Anyone who has information about this homicide is asked to contact Det. R. Breeden at 804-501-5243.