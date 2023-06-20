HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has made an arrest in connection to a homicide which took place in the Highland Springs area and are asking for help finding a second suspect connected to the incident.

According to police, on Thursday, June 15, officers arrested 21-year-old John Quincy Neal of Henrico connection to the murder of 41-year-old Brittany Jo McDaniel on May 15. Neal has been charged with second-degree murder, as well as using a firearm while committing a felony, and is being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond.

At around 3:18 p.m. on Monday, May 15, officers responded to a home on the 600 block of Summer Court in the Highland Springs area for a report of a medical emergency. Inside the home, officers found McDaniel, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Later, it was determined that her death was a homicide.

Police are still looking for 37-year-old Montreal Javon Robinson in connection to McDaniel’s death. Robinson is wanted for second-degree murder, as well as using a firearm while committing a felony, and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach him, and instead call Det. Ensor of Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.