Henrico Police: Missing woman’s well-being ‘cannot be verified through social media’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The search for a missing Henrico County mother reached day eight Monday as police continue to search for clues, though questions have surfaced about whether or not she even wants to be found.

Her family believes she may be with her estranged husband, but investigators insist they must speak with her in-person to verify her well-being.

37-year-old Mary Dillon

In one of several videos 37-year-old Mary Dillon has posted on her Facebook page in recent days, she says, “ya’ll need to back off too. I am not missing. I have told ya’ll this before.”

Dillon added, “If not nobody backs off, I am going to Mexico and no one will hear from me again!”

Dillon’s family, however, remains concerned for her safety. Her mother said she recently left her husband and had been staying in a hotel near the Brook and Parham intersection. Police said she was last seen getting into a black car in the parking lot of the hotel on Saturday, November 9. She was reported missing a day later.

Katherine Seay, mother of Mary Dillon

“It’s heartbreaking to not know that she is safe,” Dillon’s mother, Katherine Seay, said.

Despite Dillon taking to social media to claim that she is ‘safe,’ Henrico Police say the investigation goes on.

“As with any missing person, it’s important for police to physically make contact with the individual for one’s safety and well-being,” Lt. Matt Pecka with Henrico Police said. “Those are things that cannot be verified through social media.”

Lt. Matt Pecka

Investigators say Dillon suffers from an illness and is need of medication. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

