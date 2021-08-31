Henrico Police need your help finding this missing man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –Henrico Police are looking for a 37-year-old man with a mental health condition and in need of medication.

HPD said Stephen Harold Cleaton was in the car with a family member when he became agitated. The family member stopped the car on I-64 in an attempt to calm Cleaton. Cleaton then ran from the vehicle on I-64 east near mile marker 200.

Cleaton is likely to have cuts to his feet, police said.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or your local Police agency.