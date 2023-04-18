UPDATE: Henrico Police has finished clearing the school and there are still no injuries reported. The dismissal process for students has begun.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department says there are no injuries and no active threat at Holman Middle School in the Glen Allen area after several officers responded to the school for a report of an active shooter.

According to police, officers and Henrico County Fire and EMS units responded to Holman Middle School, on the 600 block of Concourse Road, for a report of an active shooter just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

After responding to the scene, police determined that there was no active threat at the school, and no injuries have been reported. Police and Henrico County Public School officials are currently working to clear the school, according to a tweet posted by the department at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.