HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico Police officer and crossing guard for students at Seven Pines Elementary joined in the fun for the last day of school with a water balloon fight.

Officer Warren is getting some appreciation as a role model for the children in his neighborhood. Every morning and afternoon, he helps make sure Henrico kids get across the street safely on their way to school.

According to parents, Warren always asks the kids how their day is going and will fist bump them at the end of their day too.

On Thursday, June 16, for the last day of school, parents asked Warran if it was okay to have a water balloon fight to celebrate the end of school. Not only was he okay with it, but he also ended up joining in the fun.



(Courtesy of Megan Welborn)

“When the kids came out we ran across the street and started the fun,” said Megan Welborn, a Seven Pines Elementary School parent. “We gave officer Warren his own bucket of water balloons so he could join in. The kids had a blast and so did all the adults. Henrico County has a great officer on their staff and he should be recognized accordingly!”