HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been charged after police say he attempted a robbery and shot a law enforcement officer.

Henrico Police have taken Michael Allendor Byrd, 23, into custody and charged him with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, five counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of attempted robbery and two counts of abduction.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, officers were called to the area of Williamsburg Road and Brittles Lanes for a reported attempted robbery. Officials were told a man entered into the business and demanded money while displaying a firearm. The man is said to have abducted an employee and attempted to rob another employee.

Police said that officers arrived at the scene and identified Byrd before he ran away. As officers gave chase, Byrd is said to have fired shots at the officers in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue. One officer obtained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The officer has since been discharged from the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with additional information on this incident to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.