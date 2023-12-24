HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A police chase was initiated by officers with the Henrico County Police Division, which ended when the car crashed during the evening on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Henrico County Police Division said officers initiated the chase in the late evening hours on Saturday, Dec. 23 when officers noticed that a vehicle was speeding, which had previously been reported stolen.

Officers reportedly attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver crashed the vehicle and subsequently fled the scene at the intersection of Overton Road and Greendale Road in the Lakeside area of Henrico County.

Police said two suspicious men were apprehended in the area after the crash, although police have not yet confirmed whether the men were in the vehicle during the time of the chase.