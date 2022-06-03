HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car crash on River Road near North Ridge Road in Henrico County caused traffic backups Friday afternoon. Two SUVs were seen with damage at the scene – one of them, completely flipped over.

Henrico police were called to the area around 2 p.m. On scene, a black Chevy Silverado was photographed flipped over, with heavy damage. A second dark gray SUV was also photographed at the scene with damage to the front of the vehicle.

8News is working to receive information on the details of the crash, and any possible injuries involved.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.