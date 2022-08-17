HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Department will be participating in the national ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign beginning today.

From Aug. 17 through Sept. 5, the department said it will be taking part in the campaign to prevent drunk driving crashes, injuries and fatalities. The initiative aims to educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving drunk.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), one person is killed about every 45 minutes in a drunk-driving crash, totaling more than 11,000 lives lost each year.

“While the summer festivities may be coming to an end, we want to make sure those events end with you making it home safely,” Henrico Police shared in a Facebook post.

Graphic from Henrico County Police Facebook page

Over the 2020 Labor Day weekend, Henrico Police said 38% of traffic fatalities nationwide involved a driver who had been drinking.

“The choice is simple: If you’re drinking, don’t drive,” the department said.

NHTSA: Have a Plan Whether You’re Driving, Riding or Hosting