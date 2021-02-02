Henrico police pausing fingerprinting services due to COVID-19

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department will not be providing fingerprinting services throughout the month of February due to COVID-19 case numbers throughout the U.S.

According to a tweet from the department, the decision was made for the health and safety of staff and the community.

Services will resume, Feb. 28.

Evidence property releases will be available by appointment only. Incident reports, accident reports or criminal background checks will be available electronically or by mail.