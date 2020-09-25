Henrico police probe double shooting in county’s East End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A double shooting investigation is underway in Henrico County.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Meadowlark Court in Henrico’s East End, near White Oak Village just before 2:00 p.m.

8News has learned two people were injured. According to police, one shooting victim is in critical condition and a second shooting victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

