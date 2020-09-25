Henrico police probe double shooting in county’s East End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A double shooting investigation is underway in Henrico County.
Officers responded to the 5000 block of Meadowlark Court in Henrico’s East End, near White Oak Village just before 2:00 p.m.
8News has learned two people were injured. According to police, one shooting victim is in critical condition and a second shooting victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
An 8News crew is on scene and working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
- Largest California wildfire threatens marijuana-growing area
- Ron Paul ‘doing fine’ after apparent medical incident during live show
- Watch: Mechanics rescue kitten stuck in dashboard of car
- Halloween Harvest begins October 1 at Busch Gardens
- Babysitter arrested for assault of infant in Stafford County