Henrico police probe shots fired incident

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Shots rang out in a Henrico County apartment complex and police need the public’s help figuring out why.

Henrico officers were called to the 900 block of Hurtsborne Court, near Pleasant Street, for a shooting just before 2:50 p.m. No victims were located by police, however.

Police told 8News an investigation is ongoing. No suspect information was available.

Virginia State Police were called to the scene to deploy their K9 resources, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

