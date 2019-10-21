Henrico police release ID of pedestrian killed crossing Nine Mile Road

Police in Henrico County have identified the MAN who was killed while trying to cross Nine Mile Road last week.

The incident occurred at around 7:20 p.m. Friday evening.

Police say they responded to the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Newbridge Road for reports of a crash and learned at the scene that a pedestrian was hit by a car that was traveling east on Nine Mile Rd.

The male victim has been identified as 57-year-old Staccato Padgett, of Knight Drive in Henrico County.

Nine Mile Road, between Forest Avenue and Newbridge Road, was briefly closed as authorities investigated the crash.

The pedestrian died from the impact, police said, and the driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this incident,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said in a release.