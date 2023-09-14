HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division reports that the county’s eighth confirmed rabies case of 2023 was found in the Fairfield district earlier this week.

On Monday, Sept. 11, officers were called to the 3500 block of Howard Road for a reported rabies exposure involving a cat.

The cat — which had been reportedly acting abnormally — was taken to the State Lab and tested positive for rabies.

According to police, there were no additional animal or human exposures reported.

“The Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit reminds everyone to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community,” a spokesperson with the police division said. “Henrico County offers rabies vaccination clinics throughout the year.”

The next rabies clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Henrico County Western Government Center on Parham Road. Vaccinations cost $15 and are cash only. For more information on rabies clinics, visit the Henrico County Animal Shelter’s website.

The Henrico County Police Division encourages residents to report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures by calling 804-501-5000.