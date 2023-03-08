HENRICO COUNTY Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are alerting community members of a rampage of Hyundai and Kia thefts. Since January 1, 37 reports of Hyundai and Kia thefts were reported. Police believe that these incidents are tied to a social media trend.

Out of the 37 reported thefts, 26 were Hyundais. Thieves are targeting vehicles made between 2010-2021. Hyundais and Kias with mechanical keys are being targeted.

The trend started with a TikTok that called Kias and Hyundais “easy to steal.” Thieves utilize the USB cable’s “ignition kill” feature to steal the car. In many of these cases, the car’s steering column is damaged.

Due to the increase in thefts, Hyundai is introducing anti-theft software. Hyundai owners are encouraged to coordinate with their car dealerships to install this software.