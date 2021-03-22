Henrico police respond to shooting into home; 1 boy injured, released from hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico boy has been released from the hospital after he was shot in his bedroom early Monday morning, according to a family member.

Henrico Police responded to the shooting early this morning on the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane.

According to the victim’s grandmother, a boy was shot at 3 a.m. while laying in his bed. The shot came through the side of the home and hit him in the shoulder. His brothers came and got the grandmother while she was sleeping. She said she thought they were joking until she saw the blood — that’s when she panicked.

The bullet hole can be seen on the side of the house. (Photo: 8News reporter Tyler Thrasher)

The grandmother said the boy has been discharged from the hospital with a bullet still inside him. He is staying at an undisclosed location for safety until they find out who shot him.

The grandmother said the gunman also went to the house next door and shot inside another bedroom with a sleeping child, but luckily didn’t hit anyone.

No other details have been released.