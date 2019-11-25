Apparent ‘false alarm’ draws heavy police presence to Brookland Middle School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico Schools spokesperson says the a reported shooting that drew a large police response to Brookland Middle School appears to have been a ‘false alarm.’

Henrico Police tweeted at 1:15 p.m. that they were responding to a reported shooting in the 9200 block of Lydell Drive.

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a shooting near the area of 9200 Block LYDELL DR. Updates provided as needed or when available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 25, 2019

A spokesperson for Henrico Schools soon after clarified that police had received a tip that ‘appears to be a false alarm.’

“Police responded appropriately, but again, the tip appears to be a false alarm and the school day will continue until the normal dismissal time of 3:15,” spokesperson Andy Jenks said in a release.

