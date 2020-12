Henrico police have responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Greenway Avenue.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police have responded to a shooting in Greenway Avenue’s 2300 block.

According to police, one man was shot and was taken to the hospital. Police did not release the condition of the victim.









“Investigators will be responding and additional information will be released when available,” police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (804) 780-1000.