Henrico Police: Two separate shootings into occupied homes in the East End overnight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are currently investigating two separate overnight shootings in the East End, but neither resulted in any confirmed injuries.

Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 7700 block of King Eider Drive after reports of a shooting. On scene, officers found shell casings and labeled the incident as a “promiscuous shooting.”

Police confirmed there “definitely was a shooting” but nobody was hurt and there are no current suspects. Around 6 a.m., Henrico Police provided an update that said the shooting was into an occupied home.

The second shooting incident happened near the 3600 block of Millers Glenn Drive between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It was the described as the same type of incident. Police said it was a shooting into an occupied home but nobody was hurt.

Police do not have a suspect at this time and the shooting is currently under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Henrico Police.

