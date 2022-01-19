Henrico Police: Two separate shootings into occupied homes in the East End overnight

Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, 25, was killed after the bullet pierced his window and struck him in the torso. Police have identified a suspect, who is believed to have fired the shot during a dispute outside a nearby residence. (Getty Images)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are currently investigating two separate overnight shootings in the East End, but neither resulted in any confirmed injuries.

Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 7700 block of King Eider Drive after reports of a shooting. On scene, officers found shell casings and labeled the incident as a “promiscuous shooting.”

Police confirmed there “definitely was a shooting” but nobody was hurt and there are no current suspects. Around 6 a.m., Henrico Police provided an update that said the shooting was into an occupied home.

The second shooting incident happened near the 3600 block of Millers Glenn Drive between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It was the described as the same type of incident. Police said it was a shooting into an occupied home but nobody was hurt.

Police do not have a suspect at this time and the shooting is currently under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Henrico Police.