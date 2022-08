HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police are currently on the scene of a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Hope Road.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Monday, August 8. Upon arrival, police found a man who was injured. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Henrico Police is encouraging anyone who may have heard or seen something regarding this shooting to call 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.