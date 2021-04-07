Henrico Police: Juvenile male shot behind shopping center, juvenile suspect detained

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County authorities are responding to a shooting this afternoon at the Ridge Shopping Center.

Henrico Police tweeted that the shooting was near the 1500 block of N. Parham Road. Officers were called to the area shortly before 2:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene HPD said they found an injured juvenile male. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

A juvenile suspect is being detained in relation to the shooting. They are not yet in custody and no charges have been filed. Police are not searching for any other suspects at this time.

Anyone with details can call Crime Stoppers 780-1000.

