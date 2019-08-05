Henrico Police say negligence is common factor in thefts from cars

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico are reminding the community of ways to prevent thefts from cars.

They say negligence is a common factor in the majority of these crimes.

Here’s what they say you should do:

Lock your car: the majority of thefts are from unlocked vehicles.

Do not leave valuables — including spare car keys — in your car, especially in plain view. Leaving things in plain view can catch a thief’s attention and spare keys left behind make it easier to steal your car.

Make a report if you have been a victim. Give police a call at (804) 501-5000 to report the crime, so they can track trends and develop suspects.

Report suspicious activity and persons in your neighborhood.

Help a neighbor. If you notice your neighbor may have left their vehicle or garage unsecured, reach out to them.

Keep a lookout on police’s social media outlets for updates on current trends in thefts from autos.

Henrico Police also listed apartment complexes and neighborhoods where thefts from autos were reported July 15-28.