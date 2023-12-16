HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is asking the public’s help to safely find a missing man with dementia.

Police said 61-year-old Larry Danell Lindsey was last seen leaving his home along Futura Avenue at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Lindsey’s family has concerns for his safety, according to police.

Lindsey is described as being a Black man who stands at about 6 feet and 2 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said 61-year-old Larry Danell Lindsey was last seen leaving his home along Futura Avenue at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14. (Photo: Henrico Police)

Police said 61-year-old Larry Danell Lindsey was last seen leaving his home along Futura Avenue at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14. (Photo: Henrico Police)

Anyone with information about Lindsey’s whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.