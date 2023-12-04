HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Henrico County Police Division are asking for the public’s help to safely find a missing endangered 47-year-old man.

Police said Calvin Darnell Wills, Jr., was last seen on Friday, Nov. 24, and last heard from on Monday, Nov. 27. His family has concerns for his safety.

Wills is described by police as a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing glasses. He reportedly stands at about 5 feet and 11 inches tall.

On Dec. 3, Wills’ vehicle was found in a parking lot near the intersection of Libbie Lake North Street and Roux Street. Police said his cell phone was found inside the vehicle.

Wills is a diabetic and may be in need of medication.

Henrico Police looking for 47-year-old Calvin Darnell Wills, Jr. (Photo: Henrico Police)

Anyone with information about Wills’ whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.