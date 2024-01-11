HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are actively searching for a missing 64-year-old man.
George Arthur Page of Henrico was last seen on Jan. 4 around noon, leaving a residence on foot within the 3900 block of Elberon Court.
According to a Henrico Police report, family and friends received text messages from Mr. Page that raised concerns for his safety and well-being.
Over the week, Henrico police and fire departments have searched the area around Elberon Court, but have had no results.
Mr. Page is described as a Black male, 5-foot-11-inches, 175 pounds, with black and gray hair.
If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Mr. Page, contact Henrico police at 804-501-5000.