HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico are searching for information after a juvenile was shot in the Three Chopt area early Thursday morning.

The Henrico Police Division said officers responded to the 2100 block of Dickens Road at 1:17 a.m. for the report of a shooting Thursday, July 27. Upon arrival, officers were told a juvenile boy had been taken to VCU Medical Center by bystanders.

Officers were able to locate the victim at the hospital, and police said he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Det. Noah at 804-501-5581.