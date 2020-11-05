Henrico police searching for attempted robbery suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police responded to a robbery attempt on Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of N. Parham Road. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m.

HCPD says the victim told them that they were trying to make an ATM transaction when a man approached their vehicle and demanded money. Officers suspect he may have had a knife.

The victim was not harmed and was able to drive away and call 9-1-1.

The suspect is described as male, between 19 and 25 years old, around 5’8″ and approximately 180 to 200 pounds.

Anyone who can identify the person in these photographs is asked to contact Detective N. Tuzzo at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

HCPD reminds community members to be aware of their surroundings while using an ATM, never walk away from a machine with cash in hand, report even the most minor criminal acts and use familiar ATM machines.

