UPDATE: According to Henrico Police, a family member has been identified.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Police is asking for help identifying the family of a young boy who they say was found in the western part of Henrico County.

According to police, the boy, who is believed to be around three years old, was found in the area of Fairlake Court and Brightway Court, near the intersection of Hungary Road and Springfield Road.

Police say the boy is unable to relay any information about his name of the whereabouts of his family.

Anyone who recognizes the child pictured or has information regarding his family or guardians is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.