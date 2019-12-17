Henrico Police searching for girl missing more than a month

Breaking News
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking for a missing Henrico County girl who hasn’t been seen in a month.

Madison E. Pate, of Henrico County, stands 5-feet-3 inches, 185 pounds, with blonde hair, may have been colored purple, and brown eyes.

She also has braces.

Madison was reported missing by her family on Nov. 8 and was last seen in the area of Parham and Broad on Dec. 4. Madison was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and fleece pajama pants.

Madison may need medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

