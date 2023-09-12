HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident in Short Pump.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, officers were called to the corner of West Broad Street and Spring Oak Drive for a reported medical emergency.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 52-year-old Alonzo Earl Williams Sr. of Richmond — lying in the road with apparent signs of trauma. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that Williams walked into the roadway where he was then bit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not stay on the scene.

Police are now searching for the driver involved in the incident. There is expected to be damage to the wheel well of the driver’s vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective T. Holmes at 804-501-5000.