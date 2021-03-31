Henrico police searching for missing 75-year-old man in need of medical attention

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is looking for a 75-year-old man who may be headed for Philadelphia.

HCPD says Ronald Syp was reported missing today, he was last seen in the 1200 block of Gayton Road.

Police believe Syp might be trying to reach a bus station to go to Philadelphia. His disappearance is especially dangerous because he is in need of medication and medical care.

Syp was last seen wearing navy blue Nike sweatpants and Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen Syp or knows his whereabouts, can contact Detective Rosser at 804-5015247, or Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.