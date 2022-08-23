HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Shortly after 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, officers were called to the 7700 block of Shrader Road for a reported missing juvenile. Upon their arrival, officers learned that 17-year-old Matthew Belford had reportedly left the residence at around 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, with an adult female and had not returned.

According to police, it is believed that Matthew left without several medications that he usually takes. He reportedly has ties to the City of Richmond.

(Courtesy of Henrico Police)

(Courtesy of Henrico Police)

Police describe Matthew as a white male, around 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds. He has green eyes and black/brown hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The adult woman he left with is described as being 5-feet 5-inches tall, white and weighing around 140 pounds. She reportedly has brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information on the incident or Matthews’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.