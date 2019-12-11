Breaking News
2 shooting victims arrive at St. Francis Medical Center in Chesterfield

Henrico Police searching for missing man last heard from on Thanksgiving

Henrico County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 63-year-old missing man believed to be in danger is being sought by Henrico Police.

Authorities say the family of Jack Stephen Spangler hasn’t heard from him since Thanksgiving. According to family members, Spangler was reported missing after police responded to a motel he was residing in on Dec. 4, only to find his belongings left behind and the phone off the hook.

Police described Spangler as 5-feet-11-inched, 175 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Police said he suffers from conditions, which may require medication. He is considered to be in danger.

Police are working to obtain a photo of Spangler at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events