Henrico Police searching for missing man last seen in December

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is searching for a man whose family last heard from him in December. Police believe he may be experiencing mental health issues.

According to police, 59-year-old John Michael Collins has seen or spoken to his family since Dec. 22, 2021. His family reported him missing on Jan. 28, 2022. Now police are asking for the public’s help locating Collins.

Police said Collins’ family has routinely checked his home address on Gateway East but have not seen him. Other people in the area told police they have not seen him either.

Collins was last seen on Dec. 24 walking on Schaaf Drive near Forest Avenue and Skipwith Road.

He is described by police as a white man who is 6’1″ and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and grey hair. When he was seen on Schaaf Drive he was wearing khakis and a gray zip-up hoodie.

Anyone who sees Collins is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Detective J. Seay at 804-652-5680.