HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are searching for a missing 36-year-old man last seen Saturday.
Michael Abnar Anderson, last seen by his family just before midnight, was driving a gold, 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.
The truck is state registered with the tags 1597UH.
Police described Anderson as a 5-feet-11-inches, 170-175 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Michael Anderson is asked to contact Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
LATEST STORIES:
- Chesterfield Police remind residents of Safe Exchange Zones
- Quest for Gold: Olympic cyclist Christian Vande Velde becomes Peloton trainer
- Rose Lavelle, U.S. Women’s Soccer Team turn attention to Olympics
- Northam signs executive order temporarily banning all weapons on Capitol grounds
- Henrico Police searching for missing man last seen Saturday