1  of  3
Breaking News
Henrico Police searching for missing man last seen Saturday 3rd man arrested in connection with Henrico County homicide Police: Man critically injured in Chesterfield robbery, shooting

Henrico Police searching for missing man last seen Saturday

Henrico County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are searching for a missing 36-year-old man last seen Saturday.

Michael Abnar Anderson, last seen by his family just before midnight, was driving a gold, 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The truck is state registered with the tags 1597UH.

Police described Anderson as a 5-feet-11-inches, 170-175 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Michael Anderson is asked to contact Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events