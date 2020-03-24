Henrico Police searching for missing teen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Department is searching for a missing teen in need of medication.

Danny Cook was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Henrico Police released the following information on social media:

We are seeking the community’s assistance in locating Danny Cook. Danny is described as a white male, age 16, 5’10-11” and 150 lbs. We are concerned for his safety and his need for medication. He was last seen near Laburnum ES around 5pm. Anyone with information, call 501-5000. pic.twitter.com/I7XO1UL2Yr — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 24, 2020

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cook is asked to call (804) 501-5000.

