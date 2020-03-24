Henrico Police searching for missing teen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Department is searching for a missing teen in need of medication.
Danny Cook was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Henrico Police released the following information on social media:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cook is asked to call (804) 501-5000.
