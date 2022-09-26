HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

At around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the 4100 block of Fairlake Lane for a reported burglary.

According to police, officers spoke with the victim who claimed their personal belongings had been taken from their residence.

Henrico County Police Division has released the following image in an effort to identify the suspect.

(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Wright at 804-501-5000.