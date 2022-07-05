HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is searching for a car theft suspect in an incident that took place just south of West Broad Village.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, police were called to a residence in the 11500 block of Bridgetender Drive for a reported stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2016 white Audi A6, bearing the South Carolina license plate, QXD865, according to police. Henrico Police have provided the following stock photo to help with the investigation.

(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

The owner of the vehicle told police he had locked the vehicle, however, the key fob was left in a bag inside the vehicle which allowed the doors to be opened and the vehicle to be turned on.

During their investigation, police obtained video surveillance from the area that reportedly shows the suspect. Henrico Police have released the video to the public.

The suspect can be seen walking up to a door of a residence and turning the door handle. Unable to gain entry, the suspect walks away.

According to police, it has been determined that the same suspect had entered two vehicles nearby in the 11500 block of Tottenham Place at around 2 a.m. that same night. Both vehicles were unlocked but no items appeared to have been taken.

(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

Anyone with information on this incident or the man seen in the video is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-100.