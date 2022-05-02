HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident in Henrico County on Saturday night, April 30. Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle responsible.

Shortly before midnight, emergency services were called to the 7200 block of West Broad Street to tend to a male pedestrian that had been struck by a car.

After hitting the pedestrian, the suspect vehicle fled the scene headed westbound on West Broad Street.

First responders immediately began administering life-saving measures to the victim. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene despite their efforts.

The victim has since been identified as 33-year-old Isaac Nshimiymana of Santa Monica, California.

The vehicle is described as a blue sedan of an unknown make and model.

Surveillance video was obtained capturing what police believe to be the suspect’s vehicle.



(Photos courtesy of Henrico Police Department)

Henrico Police are still actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the car is encouraged to call Officer Bolinger with Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.