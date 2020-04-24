Henrico Police searching for suspects wanted for assaulting, shooting victim

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are looking for two young men after they allegedly assaulted and shot someone in the hand last week.

Authorities said a male victim walked past a group of people in the 3500 block of Bolling Road around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. The victim was followed by two young men who pointed a gun at him and demanded his money.

One of the suspects then shot the victim, striking him in the hand, police said.

The two suspects then ran towards Harvie Road. Police described the suspects as two black males, 5’9’’ to 5’11’’, average build, and both 18 to 21-years-old.

If you have any information, contact Detective D. R. Paul with Henrico County Police at 501-4894 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.