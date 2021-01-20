Henrico Police searching for two male robbery suspects

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are searching for two men suspected of stealing three cartons of cigarettes from a store in the 4700 block of Finlay Street. The robbery occurred on Monday.

The two men are between 20 and 35 years of age. One was last seen wearing a blue knit hat, purple mask, green jacket, blue pants and tan shoes. The other was seen wearing a grey and blue hooded sweatshirt, black mask, blue jeans and black shoes.

Information can be sent to Detective Bartol at (804) 501-4865 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.